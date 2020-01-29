'It's nice to know they're in a home' Local animal shelter sees decrease of animal returns after the holidays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It looks like pet owners are getting the message from a local animal shelter.

In December, we told you about the Terre Haute Humane Society and their warning to not buy pets as gifts for the holidays.

The warning was issued because people tend to buy a pet as a gift without realizing the responsibility that comes along with it. More often than not, spontaneous buys tend to lead to returns.

However, that was not the case this holiday season.

From this past year, those who bought animals as gifts gave their animal a forever home. So far, it's the first decrease in returns the society has seen in a while.

According to the shelters report, there were only eight dogs and two cats that got returned. In the previous year, 13 animals were given back and before that 16.

Manager, Sarah Valentine explained that there's a connection between the staff and the animals and it brings them a joy to see several adoptions.

"It's just day in and day out with them and they become our pets in a sense. It's just nice to know they're in a home and that they're adjusting well and doing well and we love hearing that," Valentine said.

Valentine explained the trauma an animal deals with when coming back to the shelter.

"They get brought here, then they get adopted from here, then they get into a home and then they get brought back. It's just like that trauma all over again. So we always see a little bit of a regression in them and we have to bring them back out of that. We really want to avoid that," Valentine shared.

Although there's still a chance for returns, Valentine remains hopeful that the numbers continue to decline.