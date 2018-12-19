It's never to early to instill the love of learning

It's never too early to instill the love of learning. United Way is bringing that love to children right here in the Wabash Valley.

The Success by 6 grant program provides an experience that'll nurture a love for reading and learning in young children and their families.

Thanks to a $9000 dollar grant, more than 350 families will benefit this year alone.

Each year there's a theme based on a child's book. "These books then are distributed to all of the children to help grow their home library, which we believe helps children improve literacy skills and gets them Kindergarten ready."said the United Way.

To learn how you can get involved with the success by 6 program click here