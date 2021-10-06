"It's like their Christmas for them..." Parke County's Covered Bridge Festival helps many financially

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI-TV)- From being a vendor to renting out lots, there are plenty of opportunities for people to make a buck during the annual Covered Bridge Festival.

But, many residents of Parke County may wonder how much money is made and where does it all go? It may surprise you.

Jim Meece, the President of the Parke County Board of Commissioners, said the county does not know exactly how much is made during the festival.

"If you had to guess on how much money," he said. "It's always been said that about 15 million of income stays in Parke County."

But, many may be surprised to know that the county does not directly profit from the event.

The county does collect money from transient merchant certificates. These certificates allow retailers to work outside of the address listed on their retail license. That fee is $100.

"Every dime of that and more has to go for that ten days," Meece said. "To pay for the extra police time, police protection, ambulance service, trash pick-up, tents, porta pots."

The festival is also a huge boost for local businesses.

"It's like their Christmas for them," Meece said. "It's what they count on."

That applies to Luke Moody, owner of the Mansfield Village Bar and Grille.

Moody says he has always seen a spike in sales during the month of October.

"We see about a twenty percent increase during the month of October," Moody said.

Moody said that spike begins with vendors setting up all the way through their tear-down. He said he is glad about the extra sales during the month.

"Just like any other business, sometimes January's are hard," Moody said. "That's really offset by having higher sales in October."