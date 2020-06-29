'It's like a crater...' one woman explains her frustration with a pothole in a popular shopping area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- If you've been to Honey Creek Commons on U.S. 41 you've probably had to dodge some deep potholes.

Some we spoke with say this pothole has been a nuisance for far too long and this road needs to be worked on badly.

Just standing to the side, you can see just how deep the holes are and the excess water isn't helping.

We spoke with Bonnie Harris who comes to this shopping area about once a week.

She told us she tries to avoid the holes as much as possible to save her car and tires.

Her biggest fear is a wreck happening.

"If I'm going to turn right I don't want to get over in that lane and get my car stuck and then there's other cars wanting to go around me and it's dangerous," said Harris.

We did reach out to the Street Department. They told us the property is privately owned.

It's not on the city nor county to fix.