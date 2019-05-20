'It's just reassuring that I was in good hands,' Brain injury survivor is reconnected with the staff that saved his life

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- Monday morning, family, first responders, and nurses gathered to catch up with the young man that almost lost his life.

In January, 14-year-old Gavin Jacks went on a spontaneous sledding adventure with friends and unfortunately a day that was supposed to be filled with fun.. left Jacks with a traumatic brain injury.

"At first I felt kind of dizzy and stuff, I didn't feel really great," said Jacks.

That's where it all went downhill, he hit the back of his head while sledding and the symptoms only got worse.

"I don't really remember much just waking up and going back to sleep and throwing up a lot," said Jacks.

His parents were the first ones to realize something was off.

"He started crying out in pain, had slurred speech and we immediately brought him out to Clinton hospital," said Tina and Kyle Jacks.

Emergency responders knew that Gavin needed additional care, that's when he was put on a lifeline to Riley hospital for children in Indianapolis.

"Our main thing was to get him there in an expedient manner because that's what he needed to take care of the situation," said lifeline manager, Rob Abbinett.

With help from specialists and months of therapy... Gavin has made a full recovery.

Monday, he hopped aboard that same helicopter...only this time, it was to meet the individuals who saved his life.

"I got to meet the lady that first helped me when I got to Union and also some people who helped me in the back whenever I was in the helicopter. It's just reassuring, I was in good hands," said Jacks.