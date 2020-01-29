Clear
'It's just really hazardous working on the roads these days,' local man reacts to proposed bill to install cameras in work zones

Senate Bill 268 would install cameras in construction zones along the interstate. The goal is to reduce the number of accidents in work zones by maintaining proper speeds.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 4:40 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - In 2018, 14 people were killed and more than 650 were injured in INDOT work zones.

That's why Hoosier lawmakers are working to keep everyone safe on the interstate.

A new proposed bill would install cameras in these work zones to monitor speeding drivers.

News 10 caught up with folks who share why they feel this could help save lives.

John Waterman is a Sullivan County Commissioner.

Going out with their county highway department, he said he sees drivers not paying attention almost every day.

"Actually we had one the other day drive through the ditch, get around the signs and almost got hit. I mean you've got a lot of people now texting and doing their thing on the internet. It's just really hazardous working on the roads these days," said Waterman.

Senate Bill 268 would install cameras in these work zones along the interstate.

They would catch drivers speeding.

The cameras would only be placed in areas where workers are present.

If the cameras do catch you speeding, you would then get a notice in the mail.

That violation could cost you between $75 and $150.

Although this bill wouldn't directly impact Waterman, he said it could still be very helpful.

"We've got signage out there, but nobody pays attention anymore. Seems like there's not enough police officers out there to work the sites, and what we have going on. The cameras would be an excellent tool to start slowing these people down," said Waterman.

Senator Jon Ford authored the bill.

He said at the end of the day, it's all about making sure everyone gets home safely.

"We want to try and make these work zones as safe as possible to protect the workers that are there, so they can get home and be with their families," said Ford.

The bill is still in the early stages.

Waterman said it's laws like this one that could keep all workers safe.

"We've had lots and lots of close calls. God willing, everybody has been safe, but I think it's just a matter of time it's going to happen," said Waterman.

Ford said the bill passed through committee Tuesday.

It will be read on the floor either Thursday or Monday.

