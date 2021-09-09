"It's just kind of like, ahhhhh" Gas prices expected to continue rising in the coming months. Here's how much

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you have made any road trips lately, you may have noticed it has been a bit pricier than in the past.

It is not just you, gas prices are up.

Whether you are driving through town, on the interstate or down country roads, it is costing you more money.

Max Harpole lives and works in Terre Haute.

"43 bucks...that's not too fun...last year it was 12," he said as he saw how much it cost to fill up his Ford Escape.

He went to St. Louis last week and says it cost him $80 in gas round trip for the two-and-a-half-hour drive.

"It's just kind of like, ahhhhh, you know? When it's when it's that much. When last year I made the same trip a couple of times, and it was significantly less and it's just, really it's rough," said Harpole.

Since last year gas is up over $1 per gallon.

Doctor Robert Guell is an economics professor at Indiana State University.

He says people like Harpole, may be in for a ride, an expensive ride.

"We always will experience a price hike in ate march and October...And we will again," said Guell.

That is because several factors go into rising gas prices.

Guell says one of those is switching how gas is refined based on the season.

Then when you throw in hurricane season shutting down refineries in the Texas and Louisiana areas, Guell says the prices will go up even higher.

For Harpole, and many others this could mean less time spent traveling.

He hopes that those who need gas and cannot afford it now, can soon.

"I'm not an economist, I'm not an expert, but I'm hoping for the best. I'm praying for the best," said Harpole.

Guell told News 10 he expects gas to go up, maybe as high as $3.50 per gallon by the end of the year.

He says with time, things should get better.