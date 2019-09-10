'It's just another store gone from Sullivan...' Customers react to Milburn Pharmacy closing after 91-years

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - After 91-years, the Milburn Pharmacy in Sullivan will close its doors.

It is located on the town's square.

CVS bought the pharmacy. Its last day will be September 26.

After that, all patient record will be transferred to CVS.

Plans for the future of the building are still in the works.

One Sullivan resident says she has been going to the Milburn Pharmacy since she was a little girl.

"It's a fantastic store, what can I say. It's just another store gone from Sullivan and I'm hating every minute of it," Sandra Scott told us.

Owner Ed Walker told News 10 it would be a smooth transition for customers.

"I've lived in the community the whole time. I've been here two full generations, or a generation and a half. I've gotten to know the people and their children. It's been neat to just be so much a part of the community," Walker said.

He said you can look forward to seeing many of Milburn's employees at work at CVS.