It's just about everyone's favorite time of year - time to roll the clocks back, Daylight Savings Time.

This weekend, Sunday, November 7, at 2:00 A.M., you'll need to roll your clocks back by one hour.

Most phones will automatically make the change, but any manual clocks you own will need to be changed.

What do we do Daylight Savings Time?

According to the federal government's Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Time zones were introduced by the major railroad companies in 1883 to resolve confusion and avoid train crashes caused by different local times.3 As the United States entered World War I in 1918, the government delegated time zone supervision to the federal organization in charge of railroad regulation—the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC).1,5 The new concept of DST was also overseen by the ICC to assist in the war effort.5 Initially introduced by Germany during the war to conserve fuel and power by extending daylight hours, the United States soon followed suit.1

After World War I, DST was nationally abolished but allowed to continue on a state-by-state basis.1 As a result, confusion and collisions caused by different local times once again became a transportation issue.1 In 1966, the Department of Transportation was founded to serve as a "focal point of responsibility for transportation safety" and given regulatory power over time zones and DST.1,4 DST was implemented uniformly across the Nation, with dates for the twice-yearly transitions set by law.1 This still holds true today. With the exception of Arizona and Hawaii, every state must continue to observe DST between March and November, unless otherwise exempted by State law.