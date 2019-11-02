'It's just about making someones day,' teens volunteer with elderly at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local teens spent their Saturday making an impact on the elderly.

Teen volunteers got the chance to interact with residents and staff of Providence Health Care at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Volunteers played games and visited with patients.

They said it's all about leaving a smile on the patients' faces.

"Sometimes it's like good for them if they don't remember, because then you come back and they're just as happy to see you as they were before, so it's just about making someones day," said Amanda Lakstins.

There are six volunteer sessions scheduled.

They will continue through April.