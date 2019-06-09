'It's important for us to remember these sacrifices,' community honors first responders killed in the line of duty at special ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A special ceremony was held Sunday to honor first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
Over the years, 13 Terre Haute firefighters have died in service to the community.
The annual Fallen Heroes Day ceremony was Sunday afternoon at the Fire and Police Museum in Terre Haute.
It's a way to honor the firefighters and police officers who have died in the line of duty over the years.
The ceremony happens each June.
Those at the ceremony said it's important to never forget these fallen heroes.
"It's important for us to remember these sacrifices of those that came before us, and to honor that. to make sure these folks aren't forgotten, because that sacrifice is probably the greatest gift that a person can give to somebody else is to lay their life down for them," said Jeff Mason.
Many people came out for the service despite the rainy conditions.
Fallen city, county and state first responders were recognized at the ceremony with a 21 gun salute.
