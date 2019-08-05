'It's helping teachers look at kids in a different lens,' Vigo County School Corporation receives grant to help boost mental health awareness in schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is working to help students deal with trauma.

The school corporation has been awarded a grant to help teachers integrate social and emotional learning into the classroom.

It's a way to help teachers better help their students when it comes to mental health.

Project Aware is a five year, $2.8 million grant.

Part of the money will help introduce programs like individual and group counseling in all schools within the corporation.

Staff will be trained on issues like youth mental health first aid, suicide awareness and trauma-informed care.

The corporation is working to partner with the Hamilton Center, Gibault and other local organizations to provide the counseling.

It's a way for teachers to recognize and help students work through traumatic events that may happen outside of the classroom.

Rick Stevens is the Vigo County School Corporation's Assistant Director of Student Services.

Stevens said it's all about developing new tools to help these students in need.

"It's just really being a lot more cognitive. A lot more sensitive. So, it's not a program that you buy and you just hand to teachers and say do it. It's really a mindset. It's helping teachers look at kids in a different lens. When you see more mental health providers in our schools, kids become more aware of their situation, and as time goes on that reduces the stigma," said Stevens.

The Vigo County School Corporation was just one of three corporations in the state to receive the grant.

Stevens says so far, nearly 250 staff members have been trained in these areas.