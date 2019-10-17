Clear

‘It’s heavy work, but it’s rewarding work’: The Art of Blacksmithing

The work of a blacksmith may seem like a trade from the past. For local artist John Bennett, it’s his full-time job. He’s drawing crowds at this year’s Covered Bridge Festival.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 6:17 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) – The work of a blacksmith may seem like a trade from the past. For local artist John Bennett, it’s his full-time job.

He’s drawing crowds at this year’s Covered Bridge Festival. He leads public demonstrations to educate others about blacksmithing.

“I’ve been blacksmithing for a little over 20 years,” Bennett told News 10. “It’s heavy work, but it’s rewarding work."

He holds the title of 2016 Indiana Blacksmith of the Year. Bennett said he enjoys creating natural pieces. You can find flowers, crosses, trees and more on display at his tent at Sassafras Ridge in Rockville.

Bennett gave credit to the TV show “Forged in Fire” for sparking interest amongst the public about the craft.

“It’s one thing to watch it on TV and say, ‘I can do it.’ It’s another to come over here on a 90-degree day and do it,” he said.

Bennett started the Covered Bridge Guild to allow people to gain hands-on experience.

“For every two or three people who try it and decide it’s not for them, you get one person who stays with it,” Bennett said.

Blacksmithing is a trade that takes time, but Bennett believes it’s worth it.

“There’s nothing better whether it’s wood, iron, fabric, then taking something and making something out of it that people go ‘Wow.’”\

Bennett is one of 15 artists at Sassafras Ridge, which is located two miles south of Rockville on Bridgeton Road. All of the items for sale are handmade goods from artisans within the community. You can find items such as wooden toys, quilts, artisan bread, and pottery. Sassafras Ridge is open 9 to 6 p.m. each day during the Covered Bridge Festival. October 20 is the final day of the festival.

