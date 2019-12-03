Clear

'We're not gonna give up on them,' Why a local shelter is in need of adoptions and donations

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 8:50 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Humane Society needs your help!

As of right now, the staff tells us they are not accepting any cats or dogs simply because there is not enough room for them.

It's not uncommon for an increase in animals during this time of year and normally the shelter will open their doors to all kinds of animals in need.

However, there are not enough kennels or staff to handle the increase.

The overfills can lead to outbreaks of parasites and anxiety for the animals.

Sarah Valentine, the manager at the shelter tells us it even puts stress on their shoulders to turn animals away at this time.

"It puts stress on us because we hate having to turn people away, we don't want to have to turn anybody away but if we don't have space we simply cannot take any more," said Valentine. "So you know it's just one of those things where we absolutely depend on the community."

Adoptions are crucial at this point to make more space in the facility. Valentine explains why it's so important these animals find a forever home.

"We know the right people are out there for them. It's just finding that perfect fit for them so until we get them in a home we're not gonna stop trying and we're not gonna give up on them," said Valentine.

You can learn more about adoptions here.

