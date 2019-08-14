Clear

"It's heartbreaking to see grass up to my knees," Issues continue at the Bethesda Cemetery even after new leadership in place

It's only been a few months since new leadership took over Bethesda Cemetery in West Terre Haute. Now it seems the previous problems have only continued at the cemetery.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 8:20 AM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 9:45 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's only been a few months since new leadership took over the Bethesda Cemetery in West Terre Haute. Now it seems the previous problems have only continued at the facility.

We've told you before that plots were mistreated and the grass was overgrown. Many were hopeful that with new leaders in place there would be a change in the conditions. Unfortunately, the previous issues cannot be changed until certain documents are handed over to the new board members.

Many say the former owner, Bill McClain, won't turn over the books on file to be audited to make that change.

News 10 did reach out to McClain, he did not comment on the issue.

Due to the lack of documentation, simple tasks like mowing cannot be completed regularly. Therefore, previous issues of overgrown grass and theft have continued. 

Thelma Smith is just one of many with family members buried at the cemetery. She takes pride in the plots on the property and makes wreaths for every season. She says there's been some change but it's not moving forward in the direction it could be.

"Everybody's getting the same feeling they had before because nothing is being done. It's so heartbreaking to see grass up to your knees, things not being fixed, big deep holes to drive through and things like that," Smith said.

With the colder months right around the corner, Smith and others, are hopeful changes can be made soon. Smith says those changes can only be made with the help from everyone.

"Like I said it's come a long way since the grass was cut and everybody started having a fit and getting mad and I don't blame anyone because I was too but it has to be everybody working together," Smith.

This is a developing story and News 10 will continue to follow the progress of the cemetery as we learn more.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunny and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

"It's heartbreaking to see grass up to my knees," Issues continue at the Bethesda Cemetery even afte

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 85°

Image

Law enforcement take part in Tip a Cop for Special Olympics

Image

Vigo County leaders talk about the budget

Image

Kylie Hutson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Terre Haute needs crossing guards

Image

City leaders considering replacing aging Forest Park pool with a splash pad

Image

U.S. Senator makes stop at 181st Intelligence Wing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States