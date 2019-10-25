Clear

'It's heartbreaking really...' Local businesses grand opening is destroyed after a massive fire

One Terre Haute woman was about to open her new business when a fire ripped the dream away from her.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 4:43 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

Photo Gallery 7 Images

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) --  Tabatha Prouse was ready for a new adventure. She was about to open her own salon on Wabash avenue. Everything was almost finished. Wednesday evening she had written "Coming soon" on the window, but all of that was ripped away after a call she got that night.

"I answered it and she said 'Hey is that your building on fire?' I immediately jumped up, I got my keys and I ran out the door. I didn't have a jacket, shoes, nothing," Prouse said. 

When she got to the fire only the back half was in flames and she felt relief. A few hours later the building was still burning and she knew her new barbershop and salon were bound to be caught in the flames. 

"It's just sad how everything happened so quickly and it got taken from me in less than 24 hours," she said. "It's just emotionally and mentally exhausting knowing that I don't have it anymore."

LINK | CREWS WORK TO DEMOLISH BUILDING NEAR 18TH AND WABASH AFTER LATE-NIGHT FIRE LEFT THREE HURT

She said it's like a bad dream she can't wake up from.

"Really I just became numb and everyone's just like 'oh my god I'm so sorry' and it just brings me right back to this is unreal," Prouse said. 

But, she said this isn't going to stop her. She's on the lookout for another storefront to buy and start her shop.

"I'd like to look for another place. I just felt like this was once in a lifetime," she said. "I'm not gonna quit. I'm gonna find a place and we're gonna get through this no matter what." 

Prouse has started a fundraiser to help her after the fire. If you want to help, you can donate to her, here. 

LINK | THREE PEOPLE HURT IN DOWNTOWN TERRE HAUTE FIRE

The building was also an apartment complex. Prouse said she knows those people lost even more than she did and hopes they find help as well.

Meanwhile, the Terre Haute Fire Department said they still aren't sure of a cause or even where the fire started.

They said they still need to go through all of the rubble before they can determine anything.

