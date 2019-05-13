SULLIVAN, INDIANA (WTHI)- Recent rain across the Wabash Valley has caused flooding concerns in many areas.

That includes places in Sullivan, Indiana.

A new city project could help fix that.

Outside of the Moose Lodge is better known as "Moose Lake" to those here in Sullivan.

Heavy rain over the last several years and no drainage system, has led to flooding and standing water in the area.

That's how this place got its nickname.

Now, a $60,000 project by the city is going to help remove some of that water out of the area.

Grover Monroe has lived in Sullivan for more than 60 years.

He said the project is much needed.

"I'm glad I hear that they're going to do something about it and fix it, yeah. It's been a Moose Lake out there for a long time. They worked on it and put two catch basins in and they go to nothing so, it's been a problem," said Monroe.

"You know we end up with holes five or six inches deep which is just hard on traffic, tires, and everything. The entrance coming into the Moose when they have things going on its just.. and our campers that are coming through going out to the Sullivan County Park and Lake, it's hard on anybody and everybody coming through here," said Tony Burkhart, Utility Director for the City of Sullivan.

Mayor Lamb said the issues all started a few years ago when the city straightened out the road and installed a new storm drain.

The problem is, the drain does not go anywhere, instead, it just fills with water and leaves the road flooded.

The project is expected to start this week and wrap up in a few days.