'It's great to see it all come together'; Work on second phase of major road project wraps up

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - For decades the west side of Business 50 has been rough. While crews began renovating the roadway things didn't get much better. But this week things are smoothing out.

Mayor David Rhoads explains, "The end of this week we should be done with this project on the road portion. So it's doing well. It's been a project for about 9 months going and we're looking forward to finishing it up."

New lighting lines on both sides of Business 50. Fresh asphalt has been added on most of phase 2. But there's still some work to do to put the finishing touches on the west side.

Rhoads says, "The lights are great. We've got a stoplight that we've got to get used to. But curbing, sidewalks all new gutters. It's great to see it all come together."

After this week the focus will begin to shift to phase 3. The third phase focuses on much of the center and east side of Washington. But motorists will have a break before more construction slows traffic down.

Rhoads says, "We'll start doing infrastructure, utilities, this fall. By next June all the infrastructure will be done as far as the utility part of it. Then we'll start, big this thing out early 23."

In the meantime traveling through Washington will be a little bit easier.

Rhoads explains, "A year and a half break and then another year and a half to finish that project. So three years from now, about this time in 2024, we should be outa be getting pretty close."