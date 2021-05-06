Rose-Hulman students help local non-profit in a big way

Last year, reTHINK Inc. in Terre Haute had trouble keeping produce from their community gardens fresh.

Now, with the help of a few Rose Hulman Institute of Technology students, they have a solution to that problem.

Rose-Hulman mechanical engineering students, Austin Strozier, Michael Gassen, Aaron Kirklin, Elizabeth Foesch, and Skyler Ferguson have been working to build an outdoor refrigerator for reTHINK Inc. since September 2020.

The group challenged themselves to stick to reTHINK Inc's mission and use as much recycled material as possible to build what they have called an "uberfridge."

"We ended up getting a refrigerator donated, and then we ended up getting a bunch of spare lumber donated, and with prices going up right now, it all kind of came together," said Gassen.

The only materials they purchased were a handle, screws, and the vent on top of the shed. The group refurbished the donated refrigerator and built the shed to protect it. They expressed they are relieved their senior design project is done but are also very proud of their community contribution.

"This was definitely worth it. I mean, this is going to be something [I can come back and see for years.] It's going to have a lasting impact on the community," Kirklin shared.

The refrigerator will be open to the community at 608 N 13th St.,

Terre Haute, IN, IN 47807.

Here are the addresses of reTHINK Inc.'s community gardens:

Eden of Ryves

1355 Locust St.

Butterfly Garden

1445 Locust St.

Community Garden

1600 Locust St.

Daniel's Corner

23rd St & Liberty Ave

reTHink Garden

608 N. 13 St.