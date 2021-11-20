"It's even more special cause he's one of us" - Support being shown for local veteran

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A local marine veteran severed for more than a decade in the military, now he's taking on a different battle.

Randy Thompson served as a marine for 11 years. He is known for helping others in their time of need, now his community in Brazil is returning the favor.

Randy Thompson has been in the hospital with COVID-19 for more than 50 days. The American Legion Post 2 in Brazil put on a fundraiser benefit for their "brother in need." Lonnie Boyce the District Commander says that's what the organization is all about, supporting each other.

"It's even more special cause he's one of us he's a brother, he's a member."

They had a chili cook-off, raffles, and silent auctions with all the proceeds going to Thompson. His son Kacy Thompson came all the way from California to be with his dad. He says randy would give the shirt off his back for anybody else.

"Dad doesn't know a stranger dad opens up to everybody and no matter who you are he'll offer help."

Kacy says he can't wait till he can talk to his dad again.

"You know it's been a lot so I just can't wait to give him a big hug and let him know we've been there for him."

Randy has been in the hospital since September. Members of his community say they will continue to rally around their brother.

"I hope we raise enough money to help him stay afloat and we hope that randy pulls through."

If you would like to lend a helping hand towards Randy's expenses, contact the American Legion Post 2 in Brazil. It's 812-442-6232.