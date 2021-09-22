"It's disheartening for us" THPD: TikTok challenge leads to students arrests

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A TikTok challenge has led to trouble for students in Vigo County Schools.

The challenge has students vandalizing school bathrooms.

The devious licks challenge has led to trouble for students not just in Vigo County, but nationwide.

All of this stems from students' cell phones and the popular video app TikTok.

School officials tell me these problems have been at nearly all local middle and high schools.

The latest TikTok trend could be getting students in trouble.

Vigo County School officials say they are no exception from the devious licks challenge, and students will be held accountable.

"We're dealing with this like any other school vandalism situation where you take into account the amount of damage that has been done," said Bill Riley, Vigo County School corporation director of communication.

The trend has gone from an online sensation to a criminal situation.

Terre Haute police say several arrests have been made because students have taken part in the trend.

Riley says he is disappointed to see the trend has spread to Vigo County.

"It's disheartening for us as a school community because we want the students to feel like the schools are theirs. And if something's yours, we want you to take responsibility for it and take pride in it," said Riley.

This is why the schools are asking for parents to help.

They say if you see something, say something.

"Just understand what's out there and understand what your student may be doing on social media and work as a partner with the school," said Riley.

Although there could be legal or in-school consequences, Riley says Vigo County schools are taking a different approach.

He says they will be focusing on teaching students right from wrong rather than only punishing them.

"The big thing that we're in the business of is not necessarily being arbiters of punishment, but helping students understand why things are wrong and help them improve in the future," said Riley.

If you do wish to see the videos, click here.

Those arrests we have mentioned have been on allegations of criminal mischief.