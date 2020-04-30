'It's been tough,' Local music shop shares struggle with closing doors and plan for re-opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Main Mix sits right on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute and like many other small businesses, the music shop is feeling the impact of being shut down.

In May, it will be the two year anniversary of the shops opening.

However, with the recent and sudden closing, they've just barely had the chance to reintroduce the music scene to downtown Terre Haute.

The shop has been closed for just over a month.

According to shop owner, Alex Williams, they're running at only 15% of revenue, compared to last year's numbers.

In order to keep the cash coming in, they've done online pick-ups and free deliveries.

Regardless of the lack of money or chance to provide music lessons, Williams tells us that it was the right call to close the shop doors.

"I mean, it's been tough. But we needed to make sure that we were doing our part to keep it that way and like I was saying earlier all of our product being hands on it could easily be contracted from our store and that was one thing that I was not about to let happen," said Williams.

Depending on Governor Holcomb's decision, the store could re-open soon. Williams tells us that things will look a bit different returning to a new normal.

"We will be wearing gloves and masks at all times while customers are in the building. So I mean it's going to be a little weird at first but we're gonna do what we can to be able to open ourselves back up to be able to offer what we have back to the public," said Williams.

To learn more about re-opening or online orders, click here.