'It's been a lot more destructive than in years past,' local park deals with worse vandalism this summer

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- School is out and that means kids are looking for more things to do this summer.

Unfortunately, that's led to more vandalism at Forest Park.

Those at the park said this year's vandalism is worse than years before.

Broken sinks, toilets, and spray painted walls are just some of the things that have happened so far this summer at Forest Park.

Marv Moon is the Park Superintendent.

He said they expect an increase in vandalism this time of year, but they didn't expect to see this type of damage.

"It's been a lot more destructive than in years past. We've had the spray paint before. We've had the graffiti before, which you know that's a little easier to deal with. It's a basic clean up on that, but once you start breaking fixtures in the park then that starts running into more money," said Moon.

One of those fixtures is this toilet in the women's restroom.

Moon said someone set it on fire, and it exploded.

He's not the only one who thinks this kind of behavior needs to stop.

"It's sad and it's surprising. I wouldn't say totally surprising, but enough to where it's like that's pretty extreme," said Palm.

Megan Palm has lived in Brazil for more than 20 years.

She brings her kids to Forest Park to play in the summer.

Palm said part of this damage could fall back on parents.

"I think they're bored. I think there's not enough in the community for them to get involved in. Lack of supervision. Parental supervision. There's nobody coming alongside them you know with their parents, or things like that to give them any kind of positive influence," said Palm.

Moon said the damage can take a toll on everyone.

"I know it's frustrating for us. It's frustrating for taxpayers as well, because we're talking.. we're in the thousands of dollars of damage this year so far, and we're on a tight budget anyway, so it just takes away from other areas of the park when we have to fix something that somebody's broke," said Moon.

If you have any information on who may behind this most recent vandalism, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-stop.

As always, if you see something, say something.