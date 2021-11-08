"It's been a great way to give back and recognize them" - honoring local healthcare workers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people enjoyed an extra hour of sleep this weekend, but others were working extra hard including our local healthcare workers. Now, they are being recognized for all of their efforts.

This is all part of WGU Indiana's "Nightshift Nurses Week" campaign.

The annual campaign delivers appreciation care packages to 2,500 night-shift workers throughout the state. This includes local nurses at Terre Haute Regional.

The goal is to honor these local heroes and bring awareness to the critical role those have to work the night shift.

Organizers say it is so meaningful to be part of a campaign like this one.

"They've been all so grateful and thankful, 'Thank you for thinking of us, we truly appreciate it,'" Lisa Eagans from WGU Indiana said. "It's been a great way to give back and recognize them. They work so hard during the pandemic just thank you for being present at the bedside and making that difference for all of the patients."

If you would like to donate to future campaigns like this one, you can reach out to WGU Indiana by calling them at (877)-214-7014.