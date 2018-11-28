'It's an uncomfortable topic to discuss, but it's an important topic...' Two Terre Haute North DECA members bring awareness to childhood poverty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Susan Eisman started the Vigo County backpack program about 7 years ago/.

She wanted to make sure students don't go home on the weekends or holidays hungry.

"I had a job and was able to prepare and have food at home with me," Eisman said. "I knew that many of them did not and that just broke my heart."

Students like Pamela Thompson.

"I am one of the young people who could have benefitted from the backpack program," Thompson said.

Thompson didn't have the backpack program when she was in school.

She says going through what she's been through, the program could change everything.

"The backpack program is literally giving hope to young people and their families," she said.

Two Terre Haute North seniors recognized this and wanted to do more.

"When they would receive their backpack on Friday, their faces just lit up," Quincey Klingerman, one of the girls said. "If you're not on the program you don't really hear much about it you don't know much about it. So, actually seeing the impact that it had on these kids was really moving."

No one knew the two were going to just be serving cheese, crackers and water. You could tell by the confused and shocked looks on everyone's face.

"We wanted them to come in thinking they were going to get this awesome catered dinner, but they're gonna go home hungry," Karli Perry, one of the seniors at Terre Haute North said. "They're gonna get a dinner that a lot of times these people or these kids get every night."

The two girls said they aren't done yet.

They plan to have a lot more events in the future to raise money and awareness for the backpack program and for childhood poverty.