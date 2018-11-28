Clear

'It's an uncomfortable topic to discuss, but it's an important topic...' Two Terre Haute North DECA members bring awareness to childhood poverty

Two seniors at Terre Haute North High School are making a big impact in the community. They're raising money and awareness for the backpack program and childhood poverty.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 10:34 PM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 10:35 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Susan Eisman started the Vigo County backpack program about 7 years ago/.

She wanted to make sure students don't go home on the weekends or holidays hungry.

"I had a job and was able to prepare and have food at home with me," Eisman said. "I knew that many of them did not and that just broke my heart." 

Students like Pamela Thompson.

"I am one of the young people who could have benefitted from the backpack program," Thompson said.

Thompson didn't have the backpack program when she was in school.

She says going through what she's been through, the program could change everything. 

"The backpack program is literally giving hope to young people and their families," she said.

Two Terre Haute North seniors recognized this and wanted to do more. 

"When they would receive their backpack on Friday, their faces just lit up," Quincey Klingerman, one of the girls said. "If you're not on the program you don't really hear much about it you don't know much about it. So, actually seeing the impact that it had on these kids was really moving." 

No one knew the two were going to just be serving cheese, crackers and water. You could tell by the confused and shocked looks on everyone's face.

"We wanted them to come in thinking they were going to get this awesome catered dinner, but they're gonna go home hungry," Karli Perry, one of the seniors at Terre Haute North said. "They're gonna get a dinner that a lot of times these people or these kids get every night." 

The two girls said they aren't done yet.

They plan to have a lot more events in the future to raise money and awareness for the backpack program and for childhood poverty.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Slick Spots Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman women

Image

Casey-Westfield hoops

Image

THS Basketball

Image

Hey Kevin 11-28

Image

The Startup Ladies hold their monthly meeting

Image

Sycamores Can food drive

Image

Wabash Valley mayor throws his hat in for a third term

Image

The rising cost of insulin

Image

Changes happening at The Meadows

Image

The family that came before Indiana was founded

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art