'It's always a good feeling to help someone else,' New program underway for at-risk kids

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A program is underway in Vigo County to help at-risk youth.

As part of an awarded grant of $18,860, the Hamilton Center will partner up with the United Way to make it happen.

The money will help kids in the Juvenile Detention Center prepare for release and re-entry into the community.

It will also target lowering drug abuse, drop-out rates, and behavioral issues.

Here's how it works.

Students will meet with mentors twice a week and receive a report card. Those reports offer advice and acknowledge behavior and attendance.

Mentors will also participate in a weekly interview with student's teachers. This will give them a way to stay connected and provide encouragement if needed.

The Director of Human Services for the Hamilton Center, Tatu Brown, tells us the program is a chance to guide kids who need it most.

"It's always a good feeling to be able to help someone else and be able to give back and reach down and pick someone else up especially when they're in that need in that time where you know they need some help," said Brown.

He also tells us he feels lucky to be apart of a program like this.

"I have a long story so for me to be able to go into the juvenile center, to go into the school corporation and be able to give back and help those young people it means a lot to me, it means the world to me to be able to have the opportunity to do it for the community."

The program does not have an official start date. However, we were told to expect it very soon.