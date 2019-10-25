It's almost time to roll your clocks back for Daylight Saving Time

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It's almost time to fall back.
Next Sunday (November 3) Daylight Saving Time will end.
That means you will need to turn your clocks back one hour.
Many people do that before they head to bed on Saturday night.
It's also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and talk with family members about an action plan in case of an emergency.
