WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Daylight Saving time will soon come to an end. That means this weekend it will be time to spring forward.
On Sunday, March 8th you'll move your clocks one hour forward.
Smartphones should do it automatically. However, you may have to change clocks and other devices.
Daylight Saving Time is also a good time to change the battery in your smoke detectors.
If you need help installing or checking your detectors you can call the Terre Haute Fire Department.
Related Content
- It's almost time to change your clocks and check your smoke detectors - Daylight Saving Time to end this weekend
- Get ready to change your clocks, Daylight Saving Time happens this weekend
- Daylight Saving Time Fast Facts
- Clocks, smoke alarms and alcohol: What you need to know about Daylight Saving Time
- Ensure smoke alarm safety with Daylight Saving Time
- It's almost time to roll your clocks back for Daylight Saving Time
- Time to fall back: Daylight Saving happens this weekend
- Illinois lawmakers consider bill to make daylight saving time permanent
- It's almost time to spring forward, Daylight Saving takes place this weekend
- It's time to fall back, don't forget to change your clocks this weekend
Scroll for more content...