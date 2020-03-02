It's almost time to change your clocks and check your smoke detectors - Daylight Saving Time to end this weekend

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Daylight Saving time will soon come to an end. That means this weekend it will be time to spring forward.

On Sunday, March 8th you'll move your clocks one hour forward.

Smartphones should do it automatically. However, you may have to change clocks and other devices.

Daylight Saving Time is also a good time to change the battery in your smoke detectors.

If you need help installing or checking your detectors you can call the Terre Haute Fire Department.