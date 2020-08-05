'It's a recipe for disaster,' South Vermillion school board votes to send kids back on Monday, against superintendent's wishes

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The South Vermillion School Corporation will continue its plan to start the school year on Monday.

On Wednesday, the school board vote not to delay during a special meeting, via Zoom.

Superintendent Dave Chapman recommended moving the first student day to August 19.

He said health officials suggested looking at this possibility.

This comes after the increase of cases in the community. Chapman said the delay would have also allowed more time to hash out E-Learning plans, in case school goes remote.

"This is not coming to you as a knee-jerk reaction. We have more and more staff members who are asking to quarantine because they are in situations where there may have been a positive test. We are not prepared to start the school year off E-Learning because we don't have everything in place at this point in time. It's a recipe for disaster. Because of trying to get the iPads out, trying to get the rosters together, trying to get all the things we do on the first two working days for the teachers and for the students to come in, to do all that," Chapman said.

Chapman says the schools have PPE and hand sanitizer. The schools have also been set up for social distancing as much as possible.