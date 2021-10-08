"It's a really good budget" Terre Haute city council unanimously passes 2022 budget

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute city leaders have approved the budget for the next calendar year.

The city council voted unanimously 9-0 to approve it.

There was not a single council person nor a member of the community that spoke against the budget.

The total amount in the budget is over $100 million.

Nearly $35 million of that is going to the general fund.

Mayor Duke Bennett told News 10 the process has been pretty smooth.

He says he has had a great working relationship with the city council while working on it.

It has been seven straight years that Terre Haute's budget has passed and been balanced.

This news was pleasing to mayor Duke Bennett.

"It takes us several months to go through this budget process, but I feel really good tonight and I got great feedback from the council, and just, our goal is to keep moving Terre Haute forward," said Bennett.

Moving forward, according to city council president Earl Elliott, saving more money.

He says around $3 million at the end of the year will be added to the city's surplus.

The city can use this in the event of an emergency.

"We're gonna be keeping in the bank just in case there's a recession or some financial setback or loss of some sorts of revenue. Then we've got some flexibility," said Elliott.

Mayor Bennett says with the reserves being built up to where they say they want them, he is looking at spending more to help the city in the future.

"It's a really good budget and I'd really love to be able to do more, but it's really important to build those cash reserves. We want to make sure that we're taking steps. Now we're at the cash reserve level, we can start to be able to spend a little bit more," said Bennett.

With a unanimous vote, Elliott says he is glad the budget was passed without too many problems.

"I always appreciate a budget process that goes nice and smooth and leads to a good result, and that's what we did," said Elliott.

As far as some of the projects the city says they will be looking to spend money on next year.

They told News 10 the overpass at 13th street and 8th avenue is on their radar.

That is along with a lot more infrastructure, funding for Terre Haute's parks departments as well as expanding ADA accessibility around town.

If you would like to see the full budget, click here.