"It's a great thing for the community and small businesses to showcase their crafts" - Annual Craft Bazaar is back for 11th year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holidays are just around the corner and this annual event has many local folks excited for the holiday season.

All day on Saturday, the Vigo County 4H Council held its 11th annual Holiday Craft Bazaar.

Nearly 100 local vendors came together to showcase their work and raise money for local 4-H members. From handmade purses and blankets to jewelry, to home decor there was something for everyone to enjoy!

Organizers say this annual event is a great way to get in the holiday spirit and connect with other locals.

"It's a great thing for the community and for small businesses to give them a way to show and showcase their crafts," Sara Haag, a local 4-H educator, said. "It's a great way to raise funds for a variety of different programs, trips, and to support our 4-H members throughout the entire year."

All proceeds from Saturday's event will go towards the 4-H Scholarship Fund.