"It's a crisis right now..." a new bill is trying to help homeless veterans across the country

Indiana Senator Todd Young has introduced a bipartisan bill to help curb veteran homelessness.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - "It's a crisis right now that our homeless veterans are unhoused that are on the street."

Three senators from three different states, including Indiana Senator Todd Young, are pushing to curb veteran homelessness across the country

"It impacts the most vulnerable of the vulnerable," Michael Egy, Admin Coordinator for Loyal Veterans Batallion said. 

The bill they introduced is called the Veteran Housing Opportunities and Unemployment Support Extension Act. It allows veterans with Other-Than-Honorable (OTH) discharge to participate in the Department of Housing and Urban Development – VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program.

Other than honorable could mean they had security violations, used violence or were convicted of something in civilian court. It means when they are discharged they can't get help VA case management services. 

"Now take into effect many of these veterans have a mental illness that is not diagnosed when they're in the service so maybe they're acting out or maybe they're not taking order properly or fulfilling the orders properly, therefore, they get reprimanded and then they get discharged under other than honorable conditions," Egy said.

Egy talks to, helps, and has a relationship with the homeless veterans living in Vigo County. He said this bill could literally change someone's life.

"It really opens the door for a lot more veterans that are on the street seeking permanent housing," he said. 

If you want to read more about the bill you can find it here. 

