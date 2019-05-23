A 2017 counterterrorism assessment said Lindh still maintained radicalization, local expert shares her thoughts on why he was let go

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed the release of the so-called "American Taliban.'

John Walker Lindh was released from the Terre Haute Penitentiary on Thursday.

Many are wondering how possible it is to rehabilitate a former terrorist sympathizer?

According to authorities, in 2017 officials conducted two counterterrorism assessments and those reports found Lindh maintained his radicalization.

News 10 spoke with one local woman who offered a different assessment.

Dottie Rigsbey taught rehabilitation classes at the Federal Correctional Institution.

She also was a criminology professor at Indiana State University.

Rigbsey told News 10 that being on the inside gave her a different perspective on offenders.

Authorities sentenced Lindh to 20 years.

He was let out on 17 for good behavior.

Rigsbey says the good behavior relates to Lindh complying with the rules of the facility.

She told News 10 that the law can't discriminate against an individual, no matter what they're locked up for.

Rigsbey doesn't know Lindh personally but she says that she has watched individuals benefit from prison programs and come out differently.

She believes that Lindh's young age played a factor in his actions.

"Psychologists know that our brains are not fully formed at the age of 16," said Rigsbey. "My educated guess would be that he has certainly matured," she said.

Our national CBS sources say that Lindh will live in Virginia.

He will be heavily monitored by a probation officer.

He won't have access to anything that shows terroristic views, he can't communicate with anyone online in any other language other than English and he will not be able to travel overseas.

Lindh must go through mental health counseling.