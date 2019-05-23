Clear

A 2017 counterterrorism assessment said Lindh still maintained radicalization, local expert shares her thoughts on why he was let go

A local woman with a background in the criminal justice system shares her thoughts on the release of a man accused of terrorist acts. She shared with News 10 that people shouldn't be so worried about the release.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed the release of the so-called "American Taliban.'

 John Walker Lindh was released from the Terre Haute Penitentiary on Thursday.

Many are wondering how possible it is to rehabilitate a former terrorist sympathizer?

According to authorities, in 2017 officials conducted two counterterrorism assessments and those reports found Lindh maintained his radicalization.

News 10 spoke with one local woman who offered a different assessment.

Dottie Rigsbey taught rehabilitation classes at the Federal Correctional Institution. 

She also was a criminology professor at Indiana State University. 

Rigbsey told News 10 that being on the inside gave her a different perspective on offenders. 

Authorities sentenced Lindh to 20 years. 

He was let out on 17 for good behavior. 

Rigsbey says the good behavior relates to Lindh complying with the rules of the facility.

She told News 10 that the law can't discriminate against an individual, no matter what they're locked up for. 

Rigsbey doesn't know Lindh personally but she says that she has watched individuals benefit from prison programs and come out differently. 

She believes that Lindh's young age played a factor in his actions. 

"Psychologists know that our brains are not fully formed at the age of 16," said Rigsbey. "My educated guess would be that he has certainly matured," she said. 

Our national CBS sources say that Lindh will live in Virginia. 

He will be heavily monitored by a probation officer. 

He won't have access to anything that shows terroristic views, he can't communicate with anyone online in any other language other than English and he will not be able to travel overseas. 

Lindh must go through mental health counseling. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Warm & Muggy. Spotty Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

An adults-only book club? Vigo County Library partners for Books and Brew

Image

The Storm Prediction Center

Image

6:00 - West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

Man accused of splitting 14-month-old's tongue with scissors appears in court

Image

A 2017 counterterrorism assessment said Lindh still maintained radicalization, local expert shares h

Image

Two Clinton police officers take part in elementary school kickball game

Image

Honoring the Badge: Vigo County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Mike Anderson

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Stop the Bleed

Image

Students get the chance to watch their principal kiss a pig

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts