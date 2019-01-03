It's a 'blessing' that the 'blessing box' returned to its rightful place

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many members of the community were upset when they thought vandals knocked over and ruined a blessing box on the north side of Vigo county.

It turned out to be high winds that knocked over and ruined the box.

There's now a new refrigerator outside Adrian McDonald's house.

The fridge contains items such as canned goods and hygiene products which people can take and give freely.

These items are all made available because of donations.

We talked to McDonald after the box was destroyed by mother nature last week and today we caught up with her stocking the "new" blessing box.

She was more than excited how people rallied around the need to help!

Mcdonald said, "I true community fashion our community in less than 24 hours donated over a thousand dollars and we were just insanely blown away by this....we were dumbfounded by the first fundraiser that raised over 800 dollars but to come up with over a thousand dollars in less than 24 hours was just unreal."

Most of the donations came from the blessing box Facebook page.

In addition, Pepsi donated a new refrigerated box.

Now McDonald says they're trying to repair the old box.

They plan to keep the hygiene products separate from the food products.

They also might buy another box with the donated money.

If you want to learn more about how you can donate, visit their Facebook page right here.