Clear

It's a 'blessing' that the 'blessing box' returned to its rightful place

One community donation box was ruined a week ago by the Terre Haute wind. After the founders of the box turned to FaceBook for help, the community did its part to help out. The box is now up and running again.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many members of the community were upset when they thought vandals knocked over and ruined a blessing box on the north side of Vigo county.

It turned out to be high winds that knocked over and ruined the box.

There's now a new refrigerator outside Adrian McDonald's house.

The fridge contains items such as canned goods and hygiene products which people can take and give freely.

These items are all made available because of donations.

We talked to McDonald after the box was destroyed by mother nature last week and today we caught up with her stocking the "new" blessing box.

She was more than excited how people rallied around the need to help!

LINK | TERRE HAUTE WIND BROKE NOT ONLY THE 'BLESSING BOX' BUT THE HEARTS OF THOSE WHO DONATED

Mcdonald said, "I true community fashion our community in less than 24 hours donated over a thousand dollars and we were just insanely blown away by this....we were dumbfounded by the first fundraiser that raised over 800 dollars but to come up with over a thousand dollars in less than 24 hours was just unreal."

Most of the donations came from the blessing box Facebook page.

In addition, Pepsi donated a new refrigerated box.

Now McDonald says they're trying to repair the old box.

They plan to keep the hygiene products separate from the food products.

They also might buy another box with the donated money.

If you want to learn more about how you can donate, visit their Facebook page right here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain Possible Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

McDonalds donations to Boys and Girls Club

Image

New blessing box donated after old one has wind damage

Image

State Trooper involved in shooting from Wabash Valley

Image

100 Women Who Care donation

Image

Personal mission statement speaker

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

A new sheriff suits up in Knox County

Image

Are animal shelter returns up this year?

Image

Man arrested after 18-year warrant

Image

More information released on Greene County man arrested after standoff

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts