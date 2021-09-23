It's Pollution Prevention Week - here's one event happening locally

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI) - It's Pollution Prevention Week in Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says it's a great time for Hoosiers to start small activities that can have a big impact on the environment.

One place in Vigo County is helping people do just that year-round.

Recycle, reduce, and repurpose are three R's that can help save the environment and can be found at Vigo County Solid Waste Management.

Karrum Nasser is the executive director of the agency, and he told News 10 they've already collected a staggering amount of cardboard, paper, plastic, and aluminum.

"So far this year, we've disposed of over 250 tons of those kinds of recyclables," he said.

Those items aren't just recycled, but repurposed, too.

"We're proud of the fact that after 90 days, every item we collect turns into new product, so we feel like we're making a big impact on the environment by doing that," he said.

The last "R," reduce, can fall on the consumer.

Nasser said they collect a lot of water bottles, but he explained that plastic can be cut out completely by using a water filter, for example, instead.

"It's a good habit to do to recycle plastic, but if you can change your purchasing habits, that makes a bigger impact on the environment," he said.

Vigo County Solid Waste Management is hosting a Tox Away Day for residents this weekend, and they're accepting even more items this time.

"This year, we're adding tire disposal as well as electronics, so it's a good day to let people get rid of some stuff that they're having a hard time getting rid of," Nasser said.

The Tox Away Day is happening Saturday, Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on East Haythorne Avenue in Terre Haute.

For a full list of accepted items, click here.