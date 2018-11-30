Clear

'It's On Blue' program at ISU used to fight sexual assault

One in five students says they have experienced sexual misconduct while in college.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 3:15 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

The Education Secretary recently proposed changes to the way colleges handle sexual assaults complaints.

Betsy DeVos's proposal outlines the following Title Nine regulations.

Schools would have to respond to all known reports of sexual harassment along with all formal complaints.

Accusers and the accused would take part in a cross-examination through their advisors.

The proposal also emphasizes the importance of supportive measures for both parties.

That could include things like course adjustment or dorm reassignments.

Indiana State University has the "It's On Blue" program.

This is mandatory training for students and staff.

"This training explains what sexual misconduct is...and the importance of reporting it. It should be noted all employees are required to report any possible incident of sexual misconduct," ISU's Chief Strategist Libby Roerig said.

The proposed federal changes are still being considered, but universities have plans in place under the current standards.

Law enforcement would handle any criminal investigation.

University officials urge you to call the university police if you feel unsafe on campus.

