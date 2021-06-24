It's National Lightning Safety Awareness Week - here's how you can stay safe when storms move in

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Lightning is extremely dangerous in a storm because it can happen anywhere. To stay safe during storms you need to know what options you have.

Twenty-five million lightning strikes occur on average each year in the United States. Many people are injured from indirect strikes. But only 10 percent of all lightning injuries result in death. The last fatality in Indiana occurred last year in 2020 when a construction worker was on the roof of a house.

Sam Lashley who is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the Indianapolis National Weather Service says a lot of popular summertime activities are areas where lightning injuries occur most.

"At the beach, on the water, fishing, swimming, boating, and golfers. If you are in those areas and you hear that thunder you really need to get shelter immediately."

A great shelter from lightning is your vehicle. A lot of people say your rubber tires protect you from lightning. That's a myth. The metal frame absorbs the electricity from lightning. So if you are outside and a storm is coming, seeking shelter in your vehicle is a safe place to be.

Anywhere outside is a bad place to be when lightning threatens your area. You need to be inside, closest to the center part of your house and away from windows. Even if you're inside doing dishes, being on the phone, or being around metal piping or wiring can shock you if lightning hits anywhere around the house.

Lashley says to always stay on top of the latest forecast and remember…

"Have a plan of action ahead of time for a safe shelter. And just remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

Being prepared and staying weather aware can always ensure you and your family are always safe when severe weather comes knocking at our back door.

To be directed to the National Weather Service lightning safety page, click here.