It's National Drug Take Back Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Today was National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. This day aims to provide a safe place to dispose of prescription drugs.

This took place at the Meadows but all across the Wabash Valley people participated. They also took the time to educate the public about the abuse of medications. They do this twice a year, one in the spring and once in the fall.

This past spring they collected more than 200 lbs of medication and narcotics.

"We want to get the medications out of the houses but we want to make sure folks understand that they need to use the medications properly don't keep them forever and make sure they're locked up if you're not using them," says CASY Chief Operating Officer Brandon Helleck.

If you didn't make it to today's event, the Terre Haute Police Department is always accepting unwanted narcotics.