It's Homecoming Week over at SMWC - find out what they did!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's homecoming season for many local universities!

On Saturday, Saint Mary of the woods got to celebrate in person for the first time since 2019.

They hosted a fun-filled week of homecoming events -- that started on Monday!

On Friday, they finished up their annual homecoming cup tournament with the bed races, and the winning team received their trophy on Saturday.

Saturday also consisted of four different athletic events -- for all to attend!

This year they anticipated around 200 students and guests.

Organizers say homecoming is a great opportunity for past alum, and current students and their families to make new memories!

"It's just a lot of fun of coming together and being able to just gather in a fun, safe way," Director of Alumni Relations Sarah Mahady said.

This year the theme was F.R.I.E.N.D.S -- to represent the Pomeroys coming together to celebrate as just that.