It's Christmas in July at the drive-in theater

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a festive Tuesday night at the Moonlite Drive-In in Terre Haute.

The theater held its Christmas in July Celebration.

It was hosted by the Garrett Sands Kindness Project.

The drive-in showed 'The Grinch.'

Organizers were on hand to collect cleaning supplies, blankets, toys, and more or area shelters and rescues.

If you missed Tuesday's Christmas celebration, you can still donate.

There will be barrels at the drive-in through Sunday.

