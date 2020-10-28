Time to Check Your Home Gutter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) When it comes to damage from clogged gutters, home maintenance is far cheaper than home repair.

It's that time of the year where the leaves are falling, and a bit of a mess may be building up right above you.

"There's all kinds of outside work that needs to be done to a home, to the roof, to the gutters, that you'd really never think about until there's a problem," said homeowner Deidra Quick. Quick says she never thought about the importance of gutter cleaning until she married her husband, Evan Quick.

Evan is the operations manager at Honest Abe Roofing in Terre Haute. He says lack of gutter maintenance can do more than get leaves stuck.

"Leaves, sticks, all these things that get into your gutters... The dirt and debris over the years, it'll be like mud. It will just be sloppy. It attracts pests too," said Evan.

If not cleaned in the fall, the weight of debris and ice in the winter could damage your home, which may be very expensive to fix.

"You could have challenges with the gutters actually falling off the home, so that gets into a rather costly fix when you could have just been maintaining your gutters all along," said Evan.

He says it's important to clean out your gutters at least twice a year; once in the fall and once in the spring. If you don't, eventually, it could impact your home foundation.