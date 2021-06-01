Items from a historic Terre Haute family set for auction

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several items will be up for auction from a historic Terre Haute family.

The estate of Mary Hulman-George is looking to sell the family's large collection of antiques.

The auction includes everything from furniture to antiques. Items from Clabber Girl and the Indianapolis 500 are expected to be up for auction as well.

A representative from the estate, Bill Metzger, told us it had been a two-year-long project, and he will miss working with the Hulman family.

"For me, it has been great just looking at the history as well. For someone that grew up in Terre Haute. For me to go through the building to find all of these great things, it's been exciting, but it'll be nice to have it done too," Metzger said.

The auction will be on June 11 and 12 at the Vigo County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 8 am and the auction begins at 10 am.