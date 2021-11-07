'It would really help us out' students get assistance applying for the FAFSA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - College Goal Sunday took place Sunday at Ivy Tech, and everybody who went scored a touchdown!

College Goal Sunday is an annual event that helps local students apply for FAFSA. It's one less thing they'll have to worry about as they take that next step towards attending college.

This is the 33rd year this event has been put on. Last year it was virtual, but this year it's back in person, making it more impactful.

Julie Wonderlin the Director of Financial Aid at Ivy Tech says she's happy to be back helping families one on one.

"Everybody has a little fear when it comes to filling out the financial aid application towards going to college so we are here on a Sunday afternoon volunteering our time in order to help people get through that. They come in and get started and hopefully when they leave they're completely done and ready for the next year."

Victoria Miranda is a senior high school student that attends Terre Haute South. She says getting some free funds from financial aid will help her continue her studies after graduation.

"It would help me attend the college I would like to go to and get the education I want."

According to the Federal Reserve people in the United States owe more than a trillion dollars in student debt. Miranda says she's not trying to go that route.

"It would really help us out since college is so expensive and loans are expensive and student debt is a lot."

The FAFSA must be filed by April 15th. Wonderlin says it's better to do it sooner than later.

"Colleges will package their awards on a first come first serve basis. so once the scholarship money or their institutional funds run out then they're going to they won't have any more of those funds to award."

If you missed the event, you will have another opportunity to get help with financial aid coming up on February 27th, this will be at Ivy Tech.