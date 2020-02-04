'It will really help bring in a different way of thinking,' Local panelists provide resources, feedback for small businesses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Every year, we get a closer look at the state's economy and how it may impact businesses in the near future.

Tuesday morning, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce will host the groundhog day economic forecast.

This annual event is no stranger to the Wabash Valley. However, this year there will be a unique panel of speakers.

You can expect to hear from Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business, Jim Staton with Economic Development Corporation, and Ken Romanzi, president of B&G Foods.

Terre Haute Chamber President, Kristin Craig, says the panelists are vital to the event.

"It's a really interesting panel we have going that will really help bring us some kind of what's really going on at that state level, that national level, and connect it all to what we're seeing here," said Craig.

Craig also says the event gives smaller businesses new ideas.

"It will really help bring in a different way of thinking. You know we might just wanna adjust this for the next couple of months or the next couple of years because this is the trend that we're seeing. It really gives them some hands-on tangible information that they can take back and implement immediately in their own businesses."

The event will start at 8:30 at Dede Plaza at Indiana State University.