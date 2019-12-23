'It will never go back to the normal, because you'll always feel that void,' Clay County woman shares difficulty of loss during the holidays

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - What's meant to be one of the most magical times of the year, is sometimes a hard reminder for some families.

A Clay County woman is about to celebrate her ninth Christmas without her son.

She shares how her family is coping this holiday season.

Missy King lost her son Cameron nearly a decade ago.

He was just 23-years-old.

While time does heal, King said it will never be the same.

"The holidays are always stressful for everyone, then when you add that void in your heart, or in your family it just makes it that much more stressful. We do have other children, grandchildren that keep us going, but it definitely does always have that hole in your heart," said King.

The King family has slowly learned to move forward without Cam, but they've created new family traditions to keep his memory alive.

"We have bulbs that we write a little message to him and attach them to the blanket, and that's kind of we feel our Christmas for him. We take the money we would spend on him and usually help you know another family, a child," said King.

Experts said making new traditions is okay, and sometimes it's what you need to do.

Susie French is the Funeral Director at French Funeral Home in Brazil, Indiana.

She said it's all about doing what's best for you.

"Set a limit. Be okay with that limit. Don't over-medicate. Overspend.. some people overspend or overdo trying to make themselves feel better. Not a great idea," said French.

Meanwhile, King wants to remind others that you're not alone.

The grieving process is different for everyone, but eventually, you'll find a new sense of normal.

"It's finding how to deal. How to cope. How to be happy again. Just take one step at a time. Take care of yourself first," said King.

King said they also pass out random act of kindness cards to pay it forward in honor of Cam.