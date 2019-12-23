Clear

'It will never go back to the normal, because you'll always feel that void,' Clay County woman shares difficulty of loss during the holidays

Missy King lost her son Cameron nearly a decade ago. She shares how hard the holidays can be without that special someone there.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 10:33 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - What's meant to be one of the most magical times of the year, is sometimes a hard reminder for some families.

A Clay County woman is about to celebrate her ninth Christmas without her son.

She shares how her family is coping this holiday season.

Missy King lost her son Cameron nearly a decade ago.

He was just 23-years-old.

While time does heal, King said it will never be the same.

"The holidays are always stressful for everyone, then when you add that void in your heart, or in your family it just makes it that much more stressful. We do have other children, grandchildren that keep us going, but it definitely does always have that hole in your heart," said King.

The King family has slowly learned to move forward without Cam, but they've created new family traditions to keep his memory alive.

"We have bulbs that we write a little message to him and attach them to the blanket, and that's kind of we feel our Christmas for him. We take the money we would spend on him and usually help you know another family, a child," said King.

Experts said making new traditions is okay, and sometimes it's what you need to do.

Susie French is the Funeral Director at French Funeral Home in Brazil, Indiana.

She said it's all about doing what's best for you.

"Set a limit. Be okay with that limit. Don't over-medicate. Overspend.. some people overspend or overdo trying to make themselves feel better. Not a great idea," said French.

Meanwhile, King wants to remind others that you're not alone.

The grieving process is different for everyone, but eventually, you'll find a new sense of normal.

"It's finding how to deal. How to cope. How to be happy again. Just take one step at a time. Take care of yourself first," said King.

King said they also pass out random act of kindness cards to pay it forward in honor of Cam.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Warmer Than Normal
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

South Knox North Daviess

Image

Blackford Basketball

Image

Loogootee Basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Jake LaRavia

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Local Jewish bakery celebrates Hanukah

Image

'It will never go back to the normal, because you'll always feel that void,' Clay County woman share

Image

One killed in Greene County crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax