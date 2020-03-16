Clear
'It will effect a lot of people, especially the servers, waiters..' locals share concerns over closing dine-in services at bars and restaurants

These bars and restaurants will still be able to provide carry out and delivery services to customers. It goes into effect as soon as possible, and runs through the end of March.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

INDIANA (WTHI) - Monday afternoon, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced restaurants and bars will be forced to close as soon as possible until the end of March.

The governor said it's all in an attempt to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Now, it's important to point out that these bars and restaurants will still be able to provide carry out and delivery services to customers.

According to the Vigo County Health Department, no "in-person patrons" will be allowed starting Tuesday.

News 10 caught up with the manager of Taco Tequila's.

He said he's worried about how this move will impact his business and his employees.

"I need to pay bills. I need to pay rent. I need to pay everything, so I really think it will effect a lot to me and my workers too. The guys get the tips off the bar, or the tables and then now if we close the restaurant, the guys need to stay at home, because we can only keep a couple of guys for delivery and to-go orders," said Eber Fernandez.

Customers said they think this can impact the community in the long run.

"It will effect a lot of people, especially the servers, waiters and elderly because you know, the impact on them.. this is the only communication they get in the world. it's going to be a big impact," said Breanne Franco.

Again, bars and restaurants will still be able to serve carry-out or, delivery.

This goes into effect as soon as possible and runs through the end of the month.

