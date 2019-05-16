Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'It will be ran correctly, it will be taken care of,' Bethesda Cemetery receives new leadership after years of complaints

Community members of West Terre Haute have taken a stand against the Bethesda Cemetery board. Tuesday night, concerned families gathered to share their thoughts on the on-going conditions. What started as an informational meeting, turned to a change of leadership. News 10 spoke with the newly elected individuals on their plans for the future of the cemetery.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Concerned families of West Terre Haute have taken a stand against the Bethesda Cemetery board.

News 10 recently shared that community members gathered Tuesday evening to share their concerns for on-going conditions of the property. 

Families who have loved ones buried tell us the grass is overgrown, plots are mistreated and items are often stolen.

Another major concern is centered around the former President, Bill Mclain.

During the meeting, members unanimously voted Mclain out of his position and elected Mike Grayless to take over the role.

Families tell us it's a long overdue change and it's in honor of lost loved ones.

Several other individuals were hand-picked to fill a board of trustees and they told us it's their mission to do what's right for the living and the lost.

"We have to step up for these people, they have loved ones out there, as I do too. I think it should've been taken care of a long time ago," said Hobie Roberts, a newly elected board member.

Lila Elkins agreed with Roberts, "I feel like it's an honor..things out there have been so bad for so many years, I believe we got a good group in there and things are going to change. It will run correctly, it will be taken care of."

President Mike Grayless has already set forth motion with a clean-up in the works and it's scheduled to take place prior to Memorial Day.

In the meantime, members are trying their best to undo the damage that was done with the former President.

"That's where my family is buried and they deserve a lot more respect than they're being given right now and hopefully this new board we can do that," said Grayless.

At this time Mclain will be served a notice to hand over the books to the new President and board.

The board will then turn those books over to be audited.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 58°
Mostly sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°

Image

THN softball

Image

THS softball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

Image

Sullivan County high school seniors receive recognition for future military service

Image

Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans

Image

Jenna Perrelle

Image

Parks Department gets ready for summer fun, Deming Pool set to open on time

Image

New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says