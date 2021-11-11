"It will be much more difficult if this gets out of control..." U.S. Sees Highest Inflation Spike in Over Thirty Years

UNITED STATES (WTHI)- If you've bought a car or purchased groceries recently, you may have had some sticker shock. Prices on essential goods have risen due to inflation. The consumer price index has risen over six percent from last year, the biggest spike since 1990.

Economists said inflation is an effect of the pandemic. When the world shut down in 2020, the economy took a nosedive. To keep the economy afloat, the federal government spent massive amounts of money. This included the numerous stimulus checks sent out.

Robert Guell, an economics professor at Indiana State University, said the government intervention is just one reason for inflation.

"People can afford more than what they otherwise would be able to afford," he said. "So, they're bidding up the prices."

This along with numerous shortages and supply chain issues has led to higher prices on needed goods. Guell said one element of the consumer price index is driving up inflation.

"The inflation rate has risen rapidly largely as a result of energy," he said. " Gas prices are up, natural gas prices are up. Electricity costs will be much higher."

So, what will end this inflation? Guell said this power lies with the Federal Reserve. He said the reserve will need to crack down on inflation slowly.

"If they start sooner," Guell said. "And bring it under control from six percent back into that three percent range. It will be much more difficult if this gets out of control and above ten percent."

Even if the federal reserve works on lowering inflation, these price hikes could be with us for a while. Guell said inflation will be with us for the rest of the year and could remain until 2023.

Still, there are some benefits of inflation periods. Because of labor shortages, Guell said times like these allow for workers to negotiate pay and benefits.

"That is the kind of thing that in an inflationary period like this," he said. "Workers have some power. For the first time in several years, workers have some power."

For more information on U.S. inflation, click here.