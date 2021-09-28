"It was hit by a couple of things...People drinkin' 'cause of covid" Alcohol shortages impact the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Prices at the liquor store are going up and the reason stems from yet another shortage.

Alcohol shortages nationwide have caused stores some trouble.

In some parts of the country, stores are limiting customers to just two bottles per purchase.

Wayne Bower says it is no different for his store, 7th and 70 liquor.

But he says, they have to make do with what they have.

"We have a demand for the products and people are out there spending money, but some of them we can't get, so they get a little upset, but there's nothing we can do about it," said Bower.

With the shortages causing some products to be off the shelves Bower says even though some people are upset, his store just does the best they can.

"It is what it is. I mean, we can't get it, we can't just pull a magic hat out of someone's magician's hat...There's no way around it," said Bower.

Economists agree, Dr. Robert Guell is a professor of economics at Indiana State University.

He says one reason for the shortage is the increased consumption of aged liquor during the pandemic.

"It was hit by a couple of things...People drinkin' 'cause of COVID...If people drink a whole bunch of scotch and product that diminishes the supply of available scotch that meets that age criteria," said Guell.

Another underlying reason is worker shortages. Different bottles, cans, and foreign beers have not been able to important because of a lack of truck drivers and people to load those products to be shipped.

"What we need to do is get the grassroots of our economy back to working again and get things goin' the way it used to be before this pandemic started," said Bower.

7th and 70 have not had to limit customers just yet, but they do say it has been difficult to keep some products on the shelf.