'It was a tough decision...' Labor unions reflect on parade cancellation, holiday weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Labor Day is one of the biggest holidays for unions across the nation and right here in the Wabash Valley.

Usually, they would hold their annual parade and picnic in Terre Haute each year on Labor Day.

This year, that did not happen, because of the pandemic. Even though the event was canceled, several union leaders are still celebrating the holiday.

"It was a tough decision," said Todd Thacker, a business manager of Local 157.

Typically, the scene at Fairbanks Park would look much different.

"It seems very quiet at Fairbanks Park today because usually, it'd be a hustle and bustle out here," said Bill Treash, the president of the Southern Indiana Labor Federation.

The scene on Wabash Avenue looked much different in 2019. You could see people, out and about, kids waving flags and motorcycles lining the street.

Now, if you look down Wabash Avenue, the sidewalks are nearly empty, and there is only a handful of people.

The cancellation has not stopped the unions from celebrating the holiday. Instead, they are honoring those who they say helped them fight for better workplace conditions.

"We're just taking a day to reflect on where, how far we have come and still, how much we have to come," said Thacker.

Mark Swaner is the business manager at the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 Union. He says with a community like Terre Haute, taking this time to reflect could not be more important.

"We are in a blue-collar community here. Most everybody in this community gets up and goes to work almost every day, you know, doing a job that keeps this community and this country working," said Swaner.

Even though the parade is canceled, union leaders tell me they will continue another tradition.

They are having a socially distant banquet with members of their unions.